Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Decreases By 69.0%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the March 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BIGZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,246. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,632.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 342,300 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

