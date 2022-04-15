Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Drops By 88.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MPA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 16,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.