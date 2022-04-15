Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 53.4%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CABGY stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.86.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

