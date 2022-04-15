Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Drops By 68.2%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,089. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)
