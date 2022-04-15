Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Drops By 68.2%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVAT traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 50,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,089. Cavitation Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.