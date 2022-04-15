Short Interest in China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Grows By 141.1%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 346,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Index stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in China Index were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CIH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 2,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. China Index has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.29.

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

