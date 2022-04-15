Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Drops By 81.0%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 68,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 48,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,552. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.