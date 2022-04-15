Short Interest in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Declines By 49.7%

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRU. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Crucible Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

