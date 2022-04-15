Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rises By 77.6%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.9 days.

DeNA stock remained flat at $$15.53 during midday trading on Friday. DeNA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.60.

DNACF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

