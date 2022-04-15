Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Grows By 158.1%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

DTF traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.52. 7,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

