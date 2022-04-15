Short Interest in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declines By 68.4%

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FSD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,157. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,628,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 96,692 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

