Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Increases By 240.9%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 240.9% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LEGR stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.