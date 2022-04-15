Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 48.0%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,691,000.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

