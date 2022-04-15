Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Drops By 50.5%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 22,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,295. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

