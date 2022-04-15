Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Decreases By 78.7%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 947,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 249,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

GLOP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 333,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,405. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.52%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

