Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Decreases By 72.7%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,477,700 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 5,407,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 217.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

