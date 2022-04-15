Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Increases By 114.4%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,389,500 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the March 15th total of 648,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.1 days.

CDDRF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 23,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

