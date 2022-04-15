Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Drops By 76.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the March 15th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of DMXF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 53,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.67 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

