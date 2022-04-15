Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 173.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HTD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 41,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,766. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
