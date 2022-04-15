Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Increases By 173.0%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HTD stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 41,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,766. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.