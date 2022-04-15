Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rises By 150.4%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 150.4% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.08) to GBX 255 ($3.32) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,102. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

