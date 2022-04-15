Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Declines By 51.4%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LHC stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,565. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 254,241 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 724,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 604,118 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

