Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Drops By 80.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Ning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.23. 6,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.85. Li Ning has a one year low of $161.00 and a one year high of $348.89.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.