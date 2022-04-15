Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Declines By 48.2%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the March 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 126.7 days.

OTCMKTS MECVF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MECVF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.