Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Expands By 128.4%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,864. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
