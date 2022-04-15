Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Expands By 128.4%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CXE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,864. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust (Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.