Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Decreases By 54.5%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOLN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of MOLN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 5,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $32.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

