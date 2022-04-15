Short Interest in Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Declines By 43.1%

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the March 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NPSNY opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05. Naspers has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Naspers has an average rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

