Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rises By 201.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

GASNY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GASNY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.67) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

