Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rises By 201.5%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
GASNY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.
About Naturgy Energy Group (Get Rating)
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Naturgy Energy Group (GASNY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.