Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Drops By 81.7%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the March 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JRS opened at $11.50 on Friday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.