Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Declines By 55.2%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the March 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSHG. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSHG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 65,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.