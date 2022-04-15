Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Declines By 49.1%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Power Assets has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

