Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Drops By 57.7%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of PowerBand Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of PWWBF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.38. 133,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,424. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.52. PowerBand Solutions has a 1 year low of 0.37 and a 1 year high of 1.14.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

