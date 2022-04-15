Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Increases By 81.0%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,803,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PSWW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,489. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Principal Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
