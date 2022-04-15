Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Grows By 364.6%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 364.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PIM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 89,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $4.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

