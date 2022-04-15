Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Increases By 130.5%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the March 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NEW traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,348. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Puxin by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

