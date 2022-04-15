Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Drops By 45.2%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

SBR traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,987. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $64.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $8.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.36%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

