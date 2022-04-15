Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Drops By 50.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Source Capital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

