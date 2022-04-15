Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Drops By 50.0%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $47.50.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
About Source Capital (Get Rating)
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Capital (SOR)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.