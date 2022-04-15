Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Decreases By 80.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SABK. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

SABK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195. South Atlantic Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.