Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Drops By 45.5%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 11,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952. The New Ireland Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 233,963 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.