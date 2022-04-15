Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 124.5%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 33,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,031. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
