Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Expands By 124.5%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 33,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,031. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 246,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,447,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

