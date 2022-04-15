Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Drops By 44.2%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE WCN traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $139.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $114.20 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

