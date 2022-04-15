Showcase 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $47,574.06 and approximately $27.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045005 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.72 or 0.07549678 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.10 or 0.99768668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.