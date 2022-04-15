Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,373 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

