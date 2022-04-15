SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 4.7%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 21 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

SSU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

