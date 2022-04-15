Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.55.

Get Sika alerts:

SXYAY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.39. 48,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Sika has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Sika (Get Rating)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.