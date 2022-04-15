Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 23,465 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $17.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

