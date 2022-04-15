Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in March

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the March 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SLVTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,158. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
