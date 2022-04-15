SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) CEO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SBOW traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.40. 541,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,245. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $645.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

