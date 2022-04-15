SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,806,000 after buying an additional 547,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after buying an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,998,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

