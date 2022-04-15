Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce $14.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.28 million and the lowest is $13.96 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $12.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 97,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,940. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

