Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.
About Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP)
Featured Stories
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.