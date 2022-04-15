Skrumble Network (SKM) Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $45,565.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

